Nominations are being accepted for the Undergraduate Award in Organic Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Organic Chemistry. The award recognizes undergraduates in their senior year who are majoring in either chemistry or biochemistry and have demonstrated excellence in organic chemistry. The award consists of a letter of recognition from the division, an award certificate, and a free year of membership to the division. The deadline for nominations is March 15. Nomination forms are available at organic division.org/uga.
