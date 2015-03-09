Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Universities Ask Congress To Stop Mandatory Cuts

by Andrea Widener
March 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Leaders of three U.S. higher education organizations are urging Congress to abandon mandatory budget cuts known as sequestration to prevent the nation’s research and development enterprise from falling behind its international competitors. The groups—the Association of American Universities, the Association of Public & Land-grant Universities, and the American Council on Education—represent all major U.S. public and private universities. In a letter sent late last month, the organizations ask House and Senate budget leaders to make changes to prevent the nation from falling into an “innovation deficit” by prioritizing science programs. “The budget resolution provides an important opportunity to put our country on a path to closing the innovation deficit by reducing the gap between actual and needed federal investments in scientific research and higher education,” the groups say. They suggest that Congress take up bipartisan tax and entitlement reform and repeal sequestration, which laid out 10-year budget caps aimed at reducing spending by $1 trillion. For 2016, those caps are 0.2% above 2015 levels, far below the 1.6% level of inflation. By contrast, the White House budget asks for a 6% increase for R&D over 2015.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Trump proposes funding cuts to U.S. science agencies
Obama, Congress Reach Budget Deal
Obama Seeks Delay Of Spending Cuts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE