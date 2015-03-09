Advertisement

People

William Carroll Receives Peters Award

by Linda Wang
March 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 10
Most Popular in People

William F. Carroll, vice president of industry issues at Occidental Chemical and immediate past-chair of the ACS Board of Directors, is the winner of the 2014 Howard & Sally Peters Award, presented by the ACS Division of Chemistry & the Law (CHAL). The award honors Carroll’s service to the division and includes a plaque and $500 honorarium.

Carroll has been involved in CHAL for more than 10 years. He regularly participates in the division’s symposia on nontraditional careers at ACS national meetings, and he played a role in the formation of the CHAL Legal Assistance Network.

The deadline for nominations for the 2015 award is May 31. For more information, visit www.chemistryandthelaw.org.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

