William Carroll Receives Peters Award

William F. Carroll, vice president of industry issues at Occidental Chemical and immediate past-chair of the ACS Board of Directors, is the winner of the 2014 Howard & Sally Peters Award, presented by the ACS Division of Chemistry & the Law (CHAL). The award honors Carroll’s service to the division and includes a plaque and $500 honorarium.
Carroll has been involved in CHAL for more than 10 years. He regularly participates in the division’s symposia on nontraditional careers at ACS national meetings, and he played a role in the formation of the CHAL Legal Assistance Network.
The deadline for nominations for the 2015 award is May 31. For more information, visit www.chemistryandthelaw.org.
