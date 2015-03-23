23andMe Turns To Drug Discovery

23andMe, a pioneer in providing personal DNA screening, now plans to pursue drug discovery. The effort will be run by Richard Scheller, the former head of research and early development at Genentech. 23andMe has made significant changes to its business plan following a 2013 FDA determination that its Personal Genome Service is a diagnostic requiring agency approval. Over the past two years, the company has pursued drug discovery partnerships, including one with Genentech to analyze genomics data for Parkinson’s disease.
