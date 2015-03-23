Meet Jaqueline K. Barton, 2015 Priestley Medalist

March 23, 2015 Cover
Volume 93, Issue 12
ACS lauds Barton for discovering fast, long-range electron transport in DNA as well as infectious enthusiasm for the chemistry enterprise
Whether polystyrene foam can be effectively recycled is at the heart of a battle between New York City and industry
Fight focuses on whether Congress should give President negotiation authority
Chemists look for new biological probes by synthesizing a library of more than 10,000 fluorescent molecules
Japanese scientists take commercial-style medicinal chemistry to the city’s academic powerhouses
Senators introduce bipartisan bill to rewrite the Toxic Substances Control Act
Glycobiology: O-GlcNAc modification helps keep proteins out of the cellular garbage can