March 23, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 12

ACS lauds Barton for discovering fast, long-range electron transport in DNA as well as infectious enthusiasm for the chemistry enterprise

Volume 93 | Issue 12
People

Meet Jaqueline K. Barton, 2015 Priestley Medalist

Fuming Over Foam

Whether polystyrene foam can be effectively recycled is at the heart of a battle between New York City and industry

Backing Obama, Chemical Industry Squares Off Against Democrats And Activists Over Trade

Fight focuses on whether Congress should give President negotiation authority

  • Biological Chemistry

    A Library Of Bright Ideas

    Chemists look for new biological probes by synthesizing a library of more than 10,000 fluorescent molecules

  • Careers

    Cultural Acclimation In New York City

    Japanese scientists take commercial-style medicinal chemistry to the city’s academic powerhouses

  • Policy

    Momentum For Updating The Federal Chemical Control Law Grows

    Senators introduce bipartisan bill to rewrite the Toxic Substances Control Act

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Sugar Helps Proteins Live Long And Prosper

Glycobiology: O-GlcNAc modification helps keep proteins out of the cellular garbage can

Business & Policy Concentrates

