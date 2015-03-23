ACS Promotes Diversity

The Society for Advancement of Hispanics/Chicanos & Native Americans in Science (SACNAS) hosted a networking reception at ACS headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 26. SACNAS members connected with local partners, sponsors, and supporters of the upcoming 2015 SACNAS National Conference, which will be held at National Harbor, Md., on Oct. 29–31. From left to right are Antonia Franco, SACNAS executive director; Diane Grob Schmidt, ACS president; Gabriel A. Montaño, SACNAS president; and Tom Connelly, ACS executive director and CEO.
