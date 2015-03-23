BASF Details U.S. Propylene Plans

BASF has selected its complex in Freeport, Texas, as the site for a planned methane-to-propylene plant. BASF will license Air Liquide technologies to convert methane into methanol and methanol into propylene. BASF is a large consumer of propylene to make acrylic acid, oxo-alcohols, and propylene oxide and wants to tap into cheap shale gas as a raw material. The facility, which will have 475,000 metric tons of annual capacity, still requires board approval next year. BASF says it will be its largest-ever single-plant investment.
