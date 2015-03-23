Battery Firm Sakti3 Draws Cash From Dyson

Dyson, the U.K.-based producer of high-powered vacuum cleaners, fans, and hand dryers, has invested $15 million in Sakti3, a solid-state lithium-ion battery start-up. Sakti3, a University of Michigan spin-off, also raised $5 million from existing investors including General Motors and Khosla Ventures. Its batteries feature solid lithium electrodes in place of liquid electrolytes, a change that doubles energy density compared with conventional lithium-ion batteries, according to Sakti3. Dyson hopes to integrate the batteries into future Dyson machines.
