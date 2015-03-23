Big Dow Plant To Use Wind Power

Dow Chemical has agreed to purchase 200 MW of power, enough for 55,000 homes, from Bordas Wind Energy for use at its flagship chemical complex in Freeport, Texas. Next year, Bordas will complete a 36,000-acre wind farm in South Texas. Dow says the deal will make it the third-largest corporate purchaser of wind energy in the U.S. Dow’s goal is to use 400 MW of clean power by 2025. In addition to being sustainable, wind and other alternative power sources serve as a hedge against volatile energy prices, Dow says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter