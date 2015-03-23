Chemicals Added To EU Action Plan

The European Union has added 66 substances to its action plan for evaluating commercial chemicals. Among the just-added compounds are two flame retardants, tetrabromobisphenol A and tris(1-chloro-2-propyl) phosphate; propylparaben, a preservative used in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food; zinc oxide nanoparticles, which are used in some sunscreens; multiwalled carbon nanotubes; and the antioxidant and food preservative butylated hydroxyanisole, commonly called BHA. EU member states will evaluate the newly added 66 chemicals and 68 other substances already in the action plan during the next three years to determine whether their use poses a risk to human health or the environment. The evaluations represent the first step in determining whether the EU will take further action toward regulating these chemicals.
