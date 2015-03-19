Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

DSM Strikes A Deal With CVC For Polymer Intermediates Business 

Dutch firm furthers transformation by forming new company with investment firm CVC 

by Michael McCoy
March 19, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Continuing to move away from its industrial chemical roots, the Dutch firm DSM has signed a deal to put its polymer intermediates and composite resins businesses into a new company run by the investment firm CVC Capital Partners.

The yet-to-be-named firm will be owned 65% by CVC and 35% by DSM. It will have annual sales of more than $2 bil­lion and close to 2,000 employees. DSM expects a net of up to $370 million from the deal.

More than 60% of the new firm’s sales will be of caprolactam, a nylon 6 raw material that DSM has made for 60-plus years. Its other products will be the intermediate acrylonitrile and polymers such as unsaturated polyester and vinyl esters used to make fiberglass composites.

DSM put the businesses up for sale last November, saying they no longer fit its focus on nutritional ingredients and performance materials. However, DSM will continue to buy caprolactam from the new company for use by the performance materials business, one of the world’s largest producers of nylon 6.

Last summer, Third Point, an activist investment firm that owns a stake in DSM, suggested that the Dutch company should also exit performance materials and become a pure-play supplier of nutritional ingredients. DSM CEO Feike Sijbesma has resisted the argument.

For DSM, the strategy of putting an unwanted business into a joint venture is tried and true. Almost exactly a year ago it completed the formation of DPx Holdings, a company that combines DSM’s pharmaceutical chemicals business with the drug services firm Patheon. DSM owns 49% of DPx.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ineos to buy Ashland businesses
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chinese firm buys nylon precursor unit
Evonik and Hexion seek divestments

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE