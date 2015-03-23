Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Deflated Controversy

March 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

This is in reference to the allegedly “deflated” footballs used by the New England Patriots in their winning playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts. Since this victory propelled the Patriots into the Super Bowl, news of tampering spread like wildfire.

However, Thomas Healy, a graduate student at Carnegie Mellon University, wrote a paper on how atmospheric conditions might have reduced the air pressure in the footballs. Max Tegmark, a professor of physics at MIT, reviewed the paper and concluded that calculations, based on PV = nRT, prove that there was no evidence of cheating on the part of the Patriots.

As a chemist and teacher, I can say this situation shows, once again, that there is often a scientific explanation behind daily events. What’s more, this timely and highly publicized phenomenon can be used to demonstrate the gas laws in a way that will no doubt spark the interest of students for years to come.

Ann T. Kelley
Houston

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sex as a research variable
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Public perception of scientists, and what we can do about it
Those Darn Cell Phones

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE