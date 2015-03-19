Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Despite Veto Threats, House Of Representatives Passes EPA Science Bills

Bills would modify EPA reliance on science

by Steven K. Gibb
March 19, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Los Angeles skyline. Smog is prominent.
Credit: Shutterstock
Two bills moving through Congress would alter the ways science informs EPA policy-making, affecting air quality standards and other regulations.

The House of Representatives has passed two controversial bills targeting how EPA uses scientific data and receives scientific advice in order to regulate. If the measures survive Senate votes, they would surely face White House vetoes.

One bill, H.R. 1030, would bar EPA from using any scientific studies, including clinical health research, as it crafts regulations unless it releases all underlying data for public review. Critics say this would hobble the agency in setting health-protective regulations, such as Clean Air Act standards, because key data are protected by patient confidentiality rules. The House passed the legislation on a vote of 241-175 on March 18.

The other measure, H.R. 1029, would mandate that EPA retain more industry panelists for its external Science Advisory Board (SAB). It also would require that 10% of SAB members be representatives from state, local, or tribal governments. The House passed the bill on March 17 on a vote of 236-181.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other industry groups support both bills. Democrats, environmental groups, and 42 universities and scientific organizations—including the American Chemical Society, the publisher of C&EN—say the bills would pose burdensome new requirements on the agency and research scientists.

The White House says the SAB measure “would weaken the scientific independence and integrity” of EPA and its SAB by imposing quotas based on affiliation rather than scientific expertise.

Former SAB director Terry F. Yosie, now with the World Environment Center, an international sustainable development organization, says the bill “is a waste of taxpayers’ money and negates the very objectives it purports to serve.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says H.R. 1029 “would establish requirements that SAB members are qualified experts” and “that the views of members—including dissenting members—are available to the public.”

As the Senate takes up the measures, Democrats say EPA has no resources to cover the $250 million a year the Congressional Budget Office estimates it would take to implement the publicly available science bill.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

White House releases new scientific integrity guidelines
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump orders US government agencies to cut advisory panels
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Proposed U.S. EPA science overhaul debated at Senate hearing﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE