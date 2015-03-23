GE, Kemira Form Water Alliance

General Electric’s water treatment products and services will be available to pulp and paper industry customers as a result of a new distribution agreement with the water chemicals expert Kemira. The deal involves technologies now provided to the boiler water and wastewater sectors. Kemira says the agreement broadens its portfolio of services. GE entered the water treatment business in 2002 when it bought Hercules’s Betz business.
