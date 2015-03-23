ICIG Will Be Home For Vinyls Plants

International Chemical Investors Group has agreed to acquire several polyvinyl chloride-related plants from Ineos. The European Commission required the divestment of the plants before it would allow Solvay and Ineos to form their Inovyn vinyls joint venture, which will have annual sales of about $4 billion. The plants are in Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the U.K. Since its formation in 2004, ICIG has acquired 23 businesses from major drug and chemical companies.
