Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

James E. Oberholtzer

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Oberholtzer
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of James E. Oberholtzer
Photo of James E. Oberholtzer.
Credit: Courtesy of James E. Oberholtzer

James E. Oberholtzer, 72, a retired Eastman Kodak chemist from Fairport, N.Y., died on Dec. 7, 2014, in Rochester, N.Y., while in hospice care after multiple strokes.

Born in Elizabethtown, Pa., Oberholtzer earned his B.S. in chemistry in 1964 at Elizabethtown College and his Ph.D. in analytical chemistry in 1968 at Purdue University, under Lockhart Burgess (Buck) Rogers.

He worked as an analytical chemist for Arthur D. Little in Cambridge, Mass., for 16 years before working for Waters Corp., in Milford, Mass., for seven years. He then joined Kodak in Rochester in 1991, retiring nine years later.

Oberholtzer was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1965 and participating in the Rochester Section.

In retirement, Oberholtzer and his wife, Jennie, traveled to visit their children and grandchildren and also took trips to Kenya and Tanzania as well as to many European destinations.

In addition to his wife of 47 years, he is survived by his sons, Christopher and Scott, and five grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Claude I. Judd
William G. Deichert
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Randall P. Ayer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.