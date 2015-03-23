James E. Oberholtzer, 72, a retired Eastman Kodak chemist from Fairport, N.Y., died on Dec. 7, 2014, in Rochester, N.Y., while in hospice care after multiple strokes.
Born in Elizabethtown, Pa., Oberholtzer earned his B.S. in chemistry in 1964 at Elizabethtown College and his Ph.D. in analytical chemistry in 1968 at Purdue University, under Lockhart Burgess (Buck) Rogers.
He worked as an analytical chemist for Arthur D. Little in Cambridge, Mass., for 16 years before working for Waters Corp., in Milford, Mass., for seven years. He then joined Kodak in Rochester in 1991, retiring nine years later.
Oberholtzer was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1965 and participating in the Rochester Section.
In retirement, Oberholtzer and his wife, Jennie, traveled to visit their children and grandchildren and also took trips to Kenya and Tanzania as well as to many European destinations.
In addition to his wife of 47 years, he is survived by his sons, Christopher and Scott, and five grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter