John D. Rowland Sr

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 12
Rowland
Credit: Courtesy of John D. Rowland Sr.
Credit: Courtesy of John D. Rowland Sr.

John D. Rowland Sr., 75, an industrial R&D chemist, died on Dec. 13, 2014, in Savannah, Ga., from complications brought on by multiple myeloma, diagnosed in 2005.

A native of Virginia, Rowland earned a B.S. in chemistry at the College of William & Mary, in Williamsburg, Va., in 1967.

He started his career as an R&D chemist at American Cyanamid’s Piney River, Va., plant. After that plant was shuttered, he transferred to the company’s Savannah site in 1971. He stayed at that location for the remainder of his career, even when it was sold first to Kemira, then to Kerr-McGee. He retired in 2000.

Throughout his career, Rowland was involved in R&D related to paint, paper, and plastics in the titanium dioxide industry.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1972 and serving as chair of the Coastal Empire Section (now the Coastal Georgia Section).

He participated with the local amateur radio club in community service projects.

A deacon and dedicated choir member at First Baptist Church of the Islands in Savannah, his greatest passion was his witness for Christ and Christian service. He is remembered for his warm smile and sense of humor.

Rowland is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Cindy; sons, Jay, Chris, and Matt; and five grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

