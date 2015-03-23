Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

NMR Microsandwiches For Cell Sensing﻿

Molecular Biology: A hydrogel filling between metallic disks serves as a sensitive probe for cellular conditions

by Jyllian Kemsley
March 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Understanding biomolecular processes, especially within living cells, typically requires a probe to illuminate whatever it is researchers are interested in studying. A new addition to the sensor toolbox is a probe consisting of a micrometer-sized hydrogel layer sandwiched between metallic disks, report Stephen J. Dodd and Alan P. Koretsky of NIH and Gary Zabow of NIH and NIST (Nature 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nature14294). The hydrogel reversibly shrinks or swells in response to its surrounding conditions, such as pH or ion concentration, changing the sandwich geometry. Add an applied magnetic field and the proton NMR signal of water molecules in and around the hydrogel also becomes sensitive to the sandwich geometry. The conditions around the sandwich can therefore be tracked by NMR. Zabow and colleagues used disks made of nickel or iron that were 10 to 60 nm thick and 1,800 to 2,000 nm in diameter. The polyethylene glycol-based hydrogel filling was 800 to 1,000 nm tall and 300 to 400 nm wide. Different disk shapes and materials combined with hydrogels sensitive to different conditions provide a means for simultaneous sensing of multiple parameters.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nature
A hydrogel sandwiched between nickel disks shrinks or swells in response to pH, changing the NMR signal of water in the hydrogel.
A hydrogel sandwiched between nickel disks shrinks or swells in response to pH, changing the 1H NMR signal of water in the hydrogel.
Credit: Nature
A hydrogel sandwiched between nickel disks shrinks or swells in response to pH, changing the NMR signal of water in the hydrogel.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A new way to make nanoscale lenses
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Taking 2-D materials’ temperature at the nanoscale
Nanoscale NMR Advances

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE