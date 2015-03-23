Porton Will Acquire Intermediates Maker

Porton Fine Chemicals, a producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates based in Chongqing, China, will pay $41 million to buy Jiangxi Dongbang Pharmaceutical, a Chinese drug intermediates maker. Formed in 2007, Dongbang primarily manufactures raw materials for cardiovascular and AIDS drugs. To help pay for the acquisition, Porton plans to raise up to $10.5 million through the issue of new shares
