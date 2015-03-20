Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Red Rock’s Jet Fuel From Wood Gets Lift

Biofuels: Startup company hopes to succeed where others have failed

by Melody M. Bomgardner
March 20, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Velocys
Red Rock plans to use Velocys microreactors for its biomass-to-fuels plant.
Micro channels in the Velocys Fischer-Tropsch reactor.
Credit: Velocys
Red Rock plans to use Velocys microreactors for its biomass-to-fuels plant.

A plan to make jet fuel and diesel from Oregon’s wood waste has attracted funding and strategic help from venture capital firm Flagship Ventures. Red Rock Biofuels plans to begin construction this summer on a $200 million Fischer-Tropsch facility in Lakewood, Ore., that will produce 12 million gal of fuel per year.

But efforts by other firms to make biofuels from wood have failed. Last year, KiOR filed for bankruptcy after it failed to continuously operate its catalytic cracking process in Columbus, Miss. And Range Fuels was unable to produce ethanol from wood chips at its facility in Soperton, Ga. The plant was sold at auction in 2012.

Red Rock was started by two former executives of Pacific Ethanol, a corn ethanol producer that operates four plants in the western U.S. Last September, Red Rock was chosen to receive a $70 million grant from the Departments of the Navy, Agriculture, and Energy for a facility to produce military-grade renewable fuel. Also that month it signed an agreement with Southwest Airlines to deliver 3 million gal of renewable jet fuel per year starting in 2016.

Red Rock cofounder Jeff Manternach says the company is taking no technological risks. “We build and operate facilities. We have no Ph.D.s and no lab coats,” he says. Indeed, Fischer-Tropsch technology was developed by Germany during World War II to make transportation fuels from biomass.

In Fischer-Tropsch reactors, a carbon-based feedstock is gasified at high temperature to yield carbon monoxide and hydrogen. This synthesis gas is then catalytically recombined to produce long-chain hydrocarbons.

Today, Fischer-Tropsch reactors are found in huge coal- and natural-gas-based plants but are not generally economical at the smaller scale appropriate for biomass. Red Rock’s solution is to use microchannel reactors made by the Battelle spin-off Velocys. The reactors’ high surface-area-to-volume ratios speed up reactions and decrease heat-transfer limitations, Velocys says.

Although Red Rock has momentum behind it, building a full-scale plant is fraught with risk, cautions Gerald Kutney, forestry biofuels expert at the consulting firm Lee Enterprises. “You can’t go from relatively small scale and then build a commercial plant from there,” he says. “Each stage comes with its own challenges.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Electra raises cash to electrify steelmaking
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fulcrum BioEnergy starts making syngas from trash near Reno, Nevada
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Race To Create Pyrolysis Biofuels Gets Hot

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE