San Francisco National Meeting Committee Reports

Committees that met during the fall 2014 ACS national meeting in San Francisco discussed a plethora of topics, including how ACS generates press coverage of ACS meetings, laboratory safety education, a draft ACS policy statement on hydraulic fracturing, and an updated version of the society’s “Teaching Chemistry to Students with Disabilities” publication. Visit cenm.ag/sfreport2015 to read the committees’ official reports.
