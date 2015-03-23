SciFinder Seeks Future Leaders

Applications are being accepted for the 2015 SciFinder Future Leaders in Chemistry program, sponsored by Chemical Abstracts Service, a division of ACS.
Participants will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the fall ACS national meeting in Boston. They will also visit CAS in Columbus, Ohio, where they will exchange ideas with CAS scientists and learn about research advances. For more information, visit www.cas.org/futureleaders. Applications are due by April 5.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter