Shin-Etsu Shapes Silicones Business

Shin-Etsu Chemical plans to expand its silicones facility in Thailand and set up a technical support center in New Jersey. In Thailand, the Japanese firm will invest $165 million to boost annual capacity for silicone monomers by 50% to 105,000 metric tons and for polymers by 40% to 74,000 metric tons. The Thai facility was once part of a joint venture with GE that Shin-Etsu took over in 2013. The tech center planned for New Jersey will complement silicones plants in Ohio and Texas, the firm says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter