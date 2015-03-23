Teva Sheds Some Oncology Assets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is selling four diverse early-clinical and preclinical oncology programs to San Diego-based Ignyta, which will give Teva 6% of Ignyta’s common stock. At the same time, Teva will pay $15 million for another 6% of Ignyta’s stock. Ignyta gains CEP-32496, which blocks the genes BRAF, EGFR, and RET and is in a Phase I/II study, and three preclinical assets: CEP-40783, a pseudo-irreversible inhibitor of AXL and cMet; CEP-40125, a nanoformulation of a modified bendamustine; and TEV-44229, which blocks the atypical kinase PKCiota.
