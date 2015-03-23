U.K. Fund Supports Dementia Research

The U.K. government has formed a $100 million venture capital fund to finance dementia research. Investors in the Dementia Discovery Fund include Biogen, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly & Co., and Pfizer. The fund intends to comb the global scientific community for promising early-stage research in which to invest. Partners will be sought to move promising work through clinical development. “The fund is a really smart way of bringing together great minds and communally increasing our understanding of dementia,” says Patrick Vallance, head of R&D at GSK, which put $25 million in the fund.
