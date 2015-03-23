Valeant Trumps Endo In Fight For Salix

Valeant Pharmaceuticals has raised its offer for the gastrointestinal drug firm Salix Pharmaceuticals with a new bid of $173.00 per share in cash, or about $15.8 billion. Valeant and Salix had signed a takeover deal in February that valued Salix at $158.00 per share. But earlier this month another drugmaker, Endo International, entered the fray with a $175.00 cash-and-stock bid. Valeant says its all-cash deal, although for less, brings more certainty. Salix apparently agrees and has accepted. Endo has withdrawn its offer.
