Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Videos Sought For ACS ChemChamps Contest

by Linda Wang
March 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

The American Chemical Society is inviting video submissions for its ACS Chemistry Champions contest, which aims to give younger chemists the opportunity to develop and enhance their communication skills.

To enter, create a two- to three-minute video in which you describe your research as if you’re speaking with a family member who isn’t a scientist. Post your video to Vimeo and e-mail the link, along with the contest release form and a short title and description of your video, to chemchamps@acs.org. The deadline for submissions is 5 PM EDT on April 8.

Twelve submissions will be selected by quality or number of views to enter the second round, competing for eight semifinalist positions. Semifinalists will receive communications training in Washington, D.C., in June, and then they will compete to be one of four finalists. The final round of the competition will take place at the fall ACS national meeting in Boston. A winner will be announced during a live broadcast on Aug. 17.

The competition is open to any ACS member born on or after Jan. 2, 1979. Details about the contest, including entry requirements, a release form, and tips on speaking with nonscientists, can be found at www.acs.org/chemchamps.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemistry olympiad seeks coaches for 2024 local section exams
Philadelphia technical presentations online
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS ChemChamps seeks the next great chemistry communicator

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE