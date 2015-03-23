Videos Sought For ACS ChemChamps Contest

The American Chemical Society is inviting video submissions for its ACS Chemistry Champions contest, which aims to give younger chemists the opportunity to develop and enhance their communication skills.
To enter, create a two- to three-minute video in which you describe your research as if you’re speaking with a family member who isn’t a scientist. Post your video to Vimeo and e-mail the link, along with the contest release form and a short title and description of your video, to chemchamps@acs.org. The deadline for submissions is 5 PM EDT on April 8.
Twelve submissions will be selected by quality or number of views to enter the second round, competing for eight semifinalist positions. Semifinalists will receive communications training in Washington, D.C., in June, and then they will compete to be one of four finalists. The final round of the competition will take place at the fall ACS national meeting in Boston. A winner will be announced during a live broadcast on Aug. 17.
The competition is open to any ACS member born on or after Jan. 2, 1979. Details about the contest, including entry requirements, a release form, and tips on speaking with nonscientists, can be found at www.acs.org/chemchamps.
