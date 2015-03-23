Wind Power On The Rise

Wind power now generates 4.5% of U.S. electricity. But the Department of Energy foresees rapid growth in the sector, saying that by 2050 it could provide 35%, according to a new DOE report. This projection is significantly higher than DOE’s 2008 prediction that wind would provide 20% of U.S. electricity by 2050. The new report estimates that wind will provide 10% of U.S. power by 2020 and 20% by 2030. Should the U.S. achieve 35% by 2050, DOE predicts it would create an additional 230,000 jobs and generate enough energy to supply more than 100 million homes. Wind power trade groups say they are poised to support the Obama Administration’s goal to develop more renewable energy sources, and climate activists broadly back it as well.
