Accolades For Charles Perrin

March 30, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 13
March 9, page 16: TaiGen Biotechnology has initiated Phase II clinical trials of burixafor in China for use in chemotherapy sensitization in leukemia patients. The trials are not yet complete.

Matt Davenport’s vignette on Charles L. Perrin, the 2015 recipient of the James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry, was too brief (C&EN, Jan. 12, page 34). Although Perrin’s accomplishments and accolades would fill a large textbook, of particular import is his recognition as an outstanding teacher and mentor.

While at the University of California, San Diego, I was privileged to have Perrin as my organic chemistry professor. His multiple awards for UCSD Professor of the Year don’t begin to describe his dynamic, clear, succinct, and inspiring teaching method for a subject matter some may find intimidating. Aside from being a great researcher recognized in his field, Perrin is also an excellent teacher recognized by many.

Ryan Smith
San Diego

