Cholesterol-Lowering PCSK9 Inhibitors Near Market Entry

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09313-cover-gameWEB1.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09313-cover-gameWEB1.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 30, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 13

Science and strategy are at play in the competition to get cholesterol-lowering PCSK9 inhibitors on the market

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 93 | Issue 13
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Drug Discovery

Cholesterol-Lowering PCSK9 Inhibitors Near Market Entry

Science and strategy are at play in the competition to get cholesterol-lowering PCSK9 inhibitors on the market

Tensions Ease Between National Science Foundation And Congressional Panel

Agency and House Science Committee come to terms over peer review

Instrument Makers Seek More Growth

Despite currency concerns, tool fabricators at Pittcon look for strong sales in 2015

  • Synthesis

    Light-Emitting Metallacycles Put Themselves Together

    ACS Meeting News: Coordination-driven self-assembly leads to platinum-organic complexes for optoelectronic and biomedical applications

  • Business

    Seeking A Home For PaperMaking Waste

    Northern European paper firms take initial steps to become chemical producers

  • Environment

    Work Outside Of Climate Talks Seen As Key To Emissions Reductions Before 2020

    Domestic and international efforts focus on curbing greenhouse gases

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

Patent Picks: Self-Healing Polymers

A look at recent patenting activity in these “smart” materials, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT