Cholesterol-Lowering PCSK9 Inhibitors Near Market Entry

March 30, 2015 Cover
Volume 93, Issue 13
Science and strategy are at play in the competition to get cholesterol-lowering PCSK9 inhibitors on the market
Agency and House Science Committee come to terms over peer review
Despite currency concerns, tool fabricators at Pittcon look for strong sales in 2015
ACS Meeting News: Coordination-driven self-assembly leads to platinum-organic complexes for optoelectronic and biomedical applications
Northern European paper firms take initial steps to become chemical producers
Domestic and international efforts focus on curbing greenhouse gases
A look at recent patenting activity in these “smart” materials, brought to you by C&EN and CAS