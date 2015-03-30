Calico Signs R&D Pact With QB3

Calico, the Google-backed life sciences firm, will provide support to QB3, a University of California institute that advances biotech R&D and commercialization. In a four-year collaboration, the partners will try to better understand the biology of aging and find therapies for age-related diseases. The agreement comes only a week after a similar deal between Calico and the Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard. Calico also works with AbbVie and 2M, which licensed antiaging technology from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
