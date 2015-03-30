Eli Lilly & Co. and China’s Innovent Biologics are joining in what Lilly calls one of China’s largest cross-border biotech drug development collaborations to date. Innovent was cofounded in 2011 by CEO Michael Yu to develop biologic drugs. Under the deal Innovent will receive $56 million up front and potentially more than $400 million later. The partners will develop at least three cancer treatments—one from Lilly and two from Innovent—over the next decade.
