David Beratan Wins Herty Medal

David N. Beratan, R. J. Reynolds Professor of Chemistry at Duke University, is the recipient of the 2015 Herty Medal, awarded by the ACS Georgia Section. The award honors outstanding work and service by a chemist in the Southeast.
Beratan is being recognized for establishing predictive structure-function relations of value in biological electron transfer and materials design, and for his substantial service in research mentoring of high school science students and in communicating science to the public.
The gold medal will be presented at the 81st Herty Awards Dinner on Sept. 17.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter