Environment

Disregarding Nuclear Energy

March 30, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 13
Although the article was published several years ago, “Reintroducing Thorium” was an interesting story (C&EN, Nov. 16, 2009, page 44). I have kept this article all these years and have been waiting to see whether some of the promises it holds come to fruition.

Having seen nothing on thorium technology since then, I find that Lightbridge Corp. is the company behind its development. Things have progressed slowly, and its stock has not done well. It is understandable that with gas and petroleum supplies currently in abundance, nuclear energy is not high on the list as an energy source. Unfortunately, we continue to pump CO2 into the atmosphere while ignoring an abundant and relatively safe nuclear option.

David Koster
Carbondale, Ill.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

