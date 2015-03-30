Advertisement

Business

Elmer’s To Unstick With LiquiGlide

by Melody M. Bomgardner
March 30, 2015
Elmer’s Products will work with start-up surface technology firm LiquiGlide to develop new products. LiquiGlide has invented a textured-surface-plus-liquid system that enables sticky fluids to slip completely out of containers. Elmer’s says an innovative container for its famous glues will help it deliver “an experience for our customers that’s environmentally and socially responsible.” The deal is the second new-technology pact for Elmer’s. Last July, it partnered with adhesives chemistry start-up Sirrus to develop products based on 1,1-disubstituted alkenes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

