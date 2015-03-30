Elmer’s To Unstick With LiquiGlide

Elmer’s Products will work with start-up surface technology firm LiquiGlide to develop new products. LiquiGlide has invented a textured-surface-plus-liquid system that enables sticky fluids to slip completely out of containers. Elmer’s says an innovative container for its famous glues will help it deliver “an experience for our customers that’s environmentally and socially responsible.” The deal is the second new-technology pact for Elmer’s. Last July, it partnered with adhesives chemistry start-up Sirrus to develop products based on 1,1-disubstituted alkenes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter