Evonik Beefs Up Specialty Silicones

Evonik Industries plans to spend a triple-digit-million-dollar amount to increase production of specialty silicones in Germany and China over the next few years. The firm says the increase will satisfy growing demand in industries including construction, textiles, and coatings. One previously planned expansion in Essen, Germany, is about to open, but others are planned at the site to keep pace with customer needs, Evonik says. In addition, the firm will add a new specialty silicones complex in Shanghai.
