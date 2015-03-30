Japan And Taiwan Ink Chemicals Pact

Japan’s National Institute of Technology & Evaluation (NITE) signed a memorandum of understanding with Taiwan on March 26 aimed at advancing cooperation on management of chemicals. NITE signed the deal with the Safety & Health Technology Centre (SAHTEC), a state-backed industry group in Taiwan. Each year, Taiwan imports $7.25 billion in chemicals from Japan—about 25% of Taiwan’s total imports. “With the relationship, we hope we can learn more about chemicals management and mutually benefit from having a better understanding of each other’s regulatory regimes,” says SAHTEC President Jung-Pin Yu. The pact comes as Taiwan’s revised Toxic Chemical Substances Control Act kicks in, requiring the registration of new and existing chemical substances before they are sold.
