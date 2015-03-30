Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Joy of Discovery Buoys ACS Scholar Harry Bermudez

University of Massachusetts, Amherst, polymer science professor now mentors others in chemistry-focused program aimed at underrepresented minority students

by Bethany Halford
March 30, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Mentor
Harry Bermudez, professor in the department of polymer science and engineering at his alma mater, UMass Amherst, meets with two of his students.
Credit: John Solem/UMASS Amherst
Bermudez meets with students in his office.

Before Harry Bermudez was even born, his parents decided to pack up and leave their home, family, and friends in Colombia to make a new life in New York City. It wasn’t an easy move, Bermudez says. They had a three-year-old child, Bermudez’s older brother, and they had to leave behind the life they had known. But economic and political factors drove them to the U.S., which Bermudez says was like a beacon of hope for them.

The family settled in Queens. Bermudez’s mother, who is now retired, worked in home health care, and his father found work as a facilities manager. He’s still working, in fact, at an age when most of his contemporaries have happily retired. “He’s a workaholic,” Bermudez says. “I get that from him.”

Bermudez’s parents encouraged him to do well in school. “For their children to get an education and a college degree was important,” he says. An aptitude for science drew Bermudez to Brooklyn Technical High School, and it was there he developed a true interest in science and technology. “I had some great teachers who challenged us as students to not just memorize material for exams but to try to develop a curiosity about the world around us,” he recalls. “If you think about chemistry being the central science, that’s easy to do.”

He studied chemical engineering at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, earning a B.S. in 1998, and went on to get a Ph.D. in chemical engineering in 2003 at the University of Pennsylvania, where he participated in a joint project with professors Daniel A. Hammer and Dennis E. Discher. For his postdoctoral studies, Bermudez decided to go abroad, working in Jeffrey A. Hubbell’s lab at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Lausanne.

Now Bermudez runs his own research group as a professor in the department of polymer science and engineering at his alma mater, UMass Amherst. He earned tenure there earlier this year. He and his group use block copolymer films to study how cells interact with materials. They also investigate DNA as a material for gene and drug delivery.

Bermudez has a two-word philosophy for tackling scientific problems: “Work hard,” he tells C&EN. “We put in a lot of thought before we do an experiment to try to anticipate what might happen,” he elaborates. “But at the end of the day, research is really discovery driven. We get in there. We do experiments. We deliberately put ourselves in an uncomfortable situation where we don’t know everything that’s going to happen.” After all, “if we knew what was going to happen, it would be boring.”

People often struggle on the path Bermudez has taken, but he says that wasn’t really the case for him. “I was having so much fun doing scientific research and learning and discovering things. There is always the drudgery of any job. But the joy of discovery is the most important part of being in a research-related career.”

As a student, Bermudez was also encouraged through receiving the ACS Scholar award. He applied for the award during his junior year of college. “As an undergrad I was fortunate enough to have a couple of internships that provided me with some pocket money, but the financial aid package wasn’t covering everything,” he remembers. “When I heard about the ACS scholarship, I thought that it was a great way to reduce my debt burden—to not have that hanging over my head. I applied on a whim. I was really pleasantly surprised when I found out that I got it.

“The flexibility of the award allows you to address your own personal needs, whether that’s buying books or helping to pay for tuition,” Bermudez adds. Also, he says, “I really felt connected to a larger community as an ACS Scholar. I think that’s important for the scholars as they move through their career trajectory.”

Now Bermudez helps review applications to the ACS Scholars Program and mentors scholars at UMass Amherst. In fact, pairing students with a mentor—a faculty member who is a resource, someone to talk to and help the scholar get through any difficulties they might encounter—is a valuable aspect of the program, he says. “I really feel a responsibility to help the next generation of students. Some of these kids have overcome huge obstacles to get where they are. Being able to help them in some small way is a great feeling.”

The ACS Scholars Program awards renewable scholarships of up to $5,000 each per academic year to underrepresented minority students who want to enter chemistry or chemistry-related fields. For more information, go to
http://www.acs.org/success.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Scholar alumnus: Bart Bartlett
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Postdoc perspective: Don’t be afraid to ask for help
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Finding my voice

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE