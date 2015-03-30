Advertisement

Materials

Lanxess Continues Restructuring Plan

by Michael McCoy
March 30, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 13
In the second phase of an ongoing cost-cutting program, Lanxess will close an ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) rubber plant in Marl, Germany, and reconfigure neodymium-based polybutadiene rubber (Nd-PBR) production at plants in Brazil, France, Germany, Singapore, and the U.S. About 140 jobs will be cut. In the end, Lanxess will have one plant each for EPDM and Nd-PBR in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The German firm says it has largely completed the first phase of the program, which eliminated about 1,000 jobs worldwide. In the program’s third phase, the company hopes to find rubber business partners.

