Lilly Forms Pacts With Korea’s Hanmi …

Eli Lilly & Co. will pay $50 million up front, and as much as $640 million later, to South Korea’s Hanmi Pharmaceutical for global marketing rights—less China, South Korea, and Taiwan—to a drug currently under development. The small molecule, HM71224, is an oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor that could be effective in treating autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis. It has completed Phase I clinical studies in Europe and will soon go into Phase II trials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter