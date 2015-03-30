Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Not A Natural Gas Odorant

March 30, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

March 9, page 16: TaiGen Biotechnology has initiated Phase II clinical trials of burixafor in China for use in chemotherapy sensitization in leukemia patients. The trials are not yet complete.

I’m sure you’ve already received numerous corrections on this topic, but just in case, here’s mine. Methyl mercaptan is never used as a natural gas odorant (C&EN Latest News, Dec. 16, 2014, http://cenm.ag/odorant). The shortest mercaptan used is ethyl mercaptan, and it’s used for propane odorization. Dimethyl disulfide, made by oxidizing methyl mercaptan, is used in blends for natural gas, but that’s as close as methyl mercaptan comes to being used in the natural gas world.

Nancy A. Winchester
St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ineos to buy Mitsui phenol complex
Chemours and Honeywell to expand HFO capacity
India’s Thirumalai plans US maleic anhydride plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE