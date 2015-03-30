New Route Set For Hydrazine Hydrate

The Indian chemical maker Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals will implement new technology for producing hydrazine hydrate developed by the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology. The technology starts with environmentally benign hydrogen peroxide rather than ammonia and chlorine. Gujarat Alkalies will build an 8,000-metric-ton-per-year plant in Dahej, a chemical industry hub in the state of Gujarat. Hydrazine hydrate is used in water treatment and to make pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals.
