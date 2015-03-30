SABIC Will Boost Ultem Capacity

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. plans to expand capacity for its Ultem polyetherimide products by 30% over the next five years. Announcing the project at the NPE2015 plastics trade show in Orlando, Fla., last week, company executives said demand for Ultem has surged in recent years as customers have sought properties such as high heat resistance. The project will entail the debottlenecking of plants in Mt. Vernon, Ind., and Cartagena, Spain, as well as the installation of new production lines.
