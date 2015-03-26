Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Solid Catalyst Quickly Neutralizes Chemical Weapons

ACS Meeting News: Zr-based MOF hydrolyzes phosphate ester linkages in highly toxic nerve agent

by Mitch Jacoby
March 26, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A scheme showing the preparation of a MOF.
Credit: Nat. Mater.
The large pores in this MOF (below, left) enable organophosphate nerve agents to reach internal catalytic sites where they are neutralized via hydrolysis (reaction on right).Blue = Zr, red = O, gray = C, white = H, orange = P, green = F.

A metal-organic framework (MOF) compound catalyzes decomposition of the most toxic chemical warfare agents with record-setting efficiency, according to research presented at the American Chemical Society national meeting last week in Denver.

The findings may lead to new types of filtration media for gas masks and to improved procedures for destroying stockpiles of chemical weapons.

Chemical weapons based on organophosphate nerve agents such as soman, also known as GD, rank among the most toxic compounds known. The activated carbon and metal oxides widely used today in gas mask filters provide a measure of protection against these nerve agents. But scientists are looking to develop materials with greater capacity for trapping and chemically neutralizing nerve agents.

MOFs, which are porous crystalline materials composed of metal ions or clusters joined by organic linking groups, could meet those needs.

At a symposium sponsored by the Division of Physical Chemistry, Northwestern University’s Omar K. Farha reported on NU-1000, a new MOF built from Zr6 clusters linked by para-benzoate pyrene ligands. It features uncommonly wide channels measuring 31 Å in diameter (Nat. Mater. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nmat4238). The large openings enable organophosphates to gain access to internal catalytic sites, where Lewis acidic Zr(IV) centers decompose the molecules via hydrolysis. In MOFs with smaller pores, such sites are largely inaccessible.

Farha and coworkers showed that in aqueous solution, NU-1000 acted 960 times as fast as a common Cu-based MOF. And in humid air, which closely simulates gas mask conditions, it neutralized GD 80 times as fast as the Cu-based MOF.

T. Grant Glover, a specialist in nanoporous materials at the University of South Alabama, Mobile, noted that NU-1000 is among the most active solid catalysts known to hydrolyze GD. The study also shows how MOFs, which are mainly used in gas separation and storage, are now being tailored for diverse applications.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MOF with dual-functionalized pores packs ammonia especially tightly
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MOFs neutralize nerve agents without needing liquid water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MOFs That Take The Heat And Keep Working

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE