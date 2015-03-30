Advertisement

Careers

TEVA Scholars Grants Available

by Linda Wang
March 30, 2015
The ACS Office of Research Grants is accepting applications for the 2015 Teva Pharmaceuticals Scholars grants for newly tenured faculty in the fields of organic and medicinal chemistry. The program will award three separate grants, each consisting of $100,000 per year for three years. Applicants must be faculty members in Ph.D.-granting departments at U.S. institutions who earned tenure within four years of the date of receipt of their application. Applications are due by May 1 and are available at www.acs.org/teva.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

