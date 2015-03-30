TEVA Scholars Grants Available

The ACS Office of Research Grants is accepting applications for the 2015 Teva Pharmaceuticals Scholars grants for newly tenured faculty in the fields of organic and medicinal chemistry. The program will award three separate grants, each consisting of $100,000 per year for three years. Applicants must be faculty members in Ph.D.-granting departments at U.S. institutions who earned tenure within four years of the date of receipt of their application. Applications are due by May 1 and are available at www.acs.org/teva.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter