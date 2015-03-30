Those *&%$ Acronyms

March 9, page 16: TaiGen Biotechnology has initiated Phase II clinical trials of burixafor in China for use in chemotherapy sensitization in leukemia patients. The trials are not yet complete.
A source of aggravation for me in reading the literature, newspapers, and e-mails today is the use of acronyms without identifying what the letters represent. I checked out my most recent issue of C&EN (Jan. 19) to see how often acronyms are used and, if so, identified. It was a most pleasant surprise that there were 13 acronyms used throughout the magazine and all were appropriately identified.
A few are listed here as examples of the consistency of your style: SOCMA—Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (page 3); ROMP—ring-opening metathesis polymerization (page 6); STEM—science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (page 8); and GMO—genetically modified organism (page 11).
C&EN’s editorial style has set a fine example for the chemical profession.
John L. Neumeyer
Wayland, Mass.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter