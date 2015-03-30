WCC Names Rising Star Awardees

The ACS Women Chemists Committee (WCC) has named the recipients of its 2015 Rising Star Awards, which recognize exceptional early- to midcareer women chemists across all areas of chemistry on a national level. The awards were established in 2011 to help promote retention of women in science.
The 2015 winners are Suzanne Bart, Purdue University; Jaime Curtis-Fisk, Dow Chemical; Melinda Keefe, Dow Chemical; Chunqing Liu, Honeywell UOP; Beth Lorsbach, Dow AgroSciences; Katherine Plass, Franklin & Marshall College; Marina Ramirez-Alvarado, Mayo Clinic; Francis Smith, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; Krista Walton, Georgia Institute of Technology; and Jessica Winter, Ohio State University.
The winners each received a $1,000 stipend to cover travel expenses to the spring 2015 ACS national meeting in Denver, where they presented their research.
