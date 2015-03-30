Zafra Lerman Wins Science Diplomacy Award

Zafra M. Lerman, president of the Malta Conferences Foundation, is the winner of the American Association for the Advancement of Science 2014 Award for Science Diplomacy.
The award recognizes an individual or a small group working in the scientific and engineering or foreign affairs communities who has made an outstanding contribution to furthering science diplomacy. It consists of a plaque and a $5,000 honorarium.
Lerman founded the biennial Malta Conferences, which promote international scientific cooperation and diplomacy by convening scientists from 15 Middle Eastern nations to collaborate on shared science-based concerns, such as regional water quality, solar energy conversion and storage, science curricula, green chemistry, and chemistry safety and security.
