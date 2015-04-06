ADM, Clariant Join For Biobased Deicers

Clariant has added biobased propylene glycol made by Archer Daniels Midland from canola and soy oils to two aircraft deicers. It sells the products, Safewing and Octaflo, in North America. ADM’s biobased propylene glycol, commercialized in 2011, is used in products including heat-transfer fluids, animal feeds, and pharmaceutical excipients. Clariant says the deicing products have a reduced carbon footprint compared with petroleum-based versions.
