Agilent Sells Varian Unit To Rigaku

Agilent Technologies will sell its X-ray diffraction business to Rigaku, an instrumentation company based in Tokyo. Agilent acquired the business with its $1.5 billion purchase of Varian in 2010. The X-ray diffraction unit makes single-crystal X-ray instruments for chemical analysis and will complement Rigaku’s protein crystallography business. Last year, Agilent exited the former Varian NMR business. And Bruker sold former Varian gas chromatography product lines to Hong Kong’s Techcomp, which then created Fremont, Calif.-based Scion Instruments.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter